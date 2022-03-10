St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, Dunkin’ brand ambassador Audrey McClelland and Charlie Breagy organizer of the Tour De Patrick joined us to talk all things St. Patrick’s Day with Dunkin’.
In March, Dunkin’ is sponsoring a series of 5K races around the state.
Be sure to check out Tour De Patrick and swing by to sample Dunkin’s Irish Crème Shamrock Macchiato!
The perfect treat for St. Patrick’s Day!
