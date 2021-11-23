Celebrate National Espresso Day at Dunkin’!

November 23 is National Espresso Day and Dunkin’ is celebrating with signature drinks and seasonal flavors!


Rewards Member Exclusive: Buy a medium or large espresso drink on 11/23 and get one free espresso drink on your next visit. Free espresso drink valid for 14 days. Limited to one per member.

PEPPERMINT MOCHA SIGNATURE LATTE
Peppermint Mocha Latte topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder

TOASTED WHITE CHOCOLATE SIGNATURE LATTE
Toasted White Chocolate Latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar topping
Contains milk and soy

WHITE MOCHA HOT CHOCOLATE
Combines Original Hot Chocolate with Toasted White Chocolate Swirl, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle

CHICKEN, BACON + CHEESE CROISSANT STUFFERS
It’s back! Croissant filled with Chicken, Bacon and Colby Jack Cheese, topped with Everything Seasoning.

CRANBERRY ORANGE MUFFIN
Topped with Sanding Sugar. Made with Cranberries.

HOLIDAY BLEND HOT COFFEE
A warming blend with sweet notes of molasses and dried fruit

PANCAKE MINIS
6 mini pancakes filled with maple-flavored bits, always served with a side of pancake syrup. One serving of pancakes has 10g of protein.

HOLLY BERRY SPRINKLE TAKEOVER
Holly Berry Sprinkles required on the following builds:
Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles
Vanilla Frosted with Sprinkles
Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles

