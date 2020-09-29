Celebrate National Coffee with Dunkin’

On Tuesday, September 29, we’re celebrating National Dunkin’ Day here in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts! To ring in the occasion, Dunkin’ is giving away a FREE medium coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase throughout the day on Sept. 29.

**Limit 1 per order per day. Excludes Nitro, Cold Brew and gift cards. Not available with delivery or guest checkout. Cannot be used with other offers. Additional charges may apply.**

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

