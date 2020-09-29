Celebrate National Coffee with Dunkin’

On Tuesday, September 29, we’re celebrating National Dunkin’ Day here in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts! To ring in the occasion, Dunkin’ is giving away a FREE medium coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase throughout the day on Sept. 29.

**Limit 1 per order per day. Excludes Nitro, Cold Brew and gift cards. Not available with delivery or guest checkout. Cannot be used with other offers. Additional charges may apply.**

