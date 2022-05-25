On Iced Coffee Day, you can help support the kids at Hasbro Children’s Hospital… just by buying an iced coffee.
Dunkin’ has been hosting Iced Coffee Day since 2010, raising well over $2 million for the hospital in the process.
Whether they’re purchased at the drive-thru, at the counter, through delivery services, or curbside pick-up, $1 for every iced coffee will directly support the hospital.
