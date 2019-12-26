Cocktails for Christmas morning

Just in time for Christmas morning, our friend, Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru,dropped by with some fun ideas. Check them out below and follow him on twitter here: https://twitter.com/thecocktailguru
DRINK 1:
Cranberry Spice Martini
1 1/2 oz. Vanilla Vodka
1/2 oz. Ginger liqueur
3/4 oz. good quality cranberry juice
1/2 oz. maple syrup
3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice
METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into martini glass.
GARNISH: floating cranberries and scorched rosemary
DRINK 2:
Kissing Santa Claus
(single serve – but can make into a punch)
1 1/2 oz. Blanco Tequila
3/4 oz. holiday-appropriate liqueur of choice (orange liqueur, any kind of fruit liqueur, elderflower liqueur, etc)
3/4 oz. good quality limeade
3/4 oz. fresh orange juice
METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain over ice into rocks glass.
GARNISH: hibiscus salt rim, orange half wheel, and rose ice cube
DRINK 3:
Jonathan’s Coquito
RECIPE IN VIDEO
