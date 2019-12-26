Cocktails for Christmas morning

The highly anticipated holiday edition of Yankee Magazine is available! Kate Hathaway Weeks visits the show to talk about what you can find in the pages of the latest issue and their annual food awards.

When Yankee launched the annual Yankee Food Awards seven years ago, the magazine wanted to pay tribute to the New England food artisans who vastly contribute to the culture with quality foods made from the finest ingredients and with the highest craftsmanship. In Yankee Food Awards 2019 – part of the November-December “Special Holiday Issue” – Yankee once again features the editors’-choice list of New England’s most exquisite locally made foods, festive treats, and gift-worthy edibles—which also makes a handy guide for holiday giving and entertaining ideas.