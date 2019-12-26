Live Now
Cocktails for Christmas morning

Just in time for Christmas morning, our friend, Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru,dropped by with some fun ideas. Check them out below and follow him on twitter here: https://twitter.com/thecocktailguru

DRINK 1:

Cranberry Spice Martini

1 1/2 oz. Vanilla Vodka

1/2 oz. Ginger liqueur

3/4 oz. good quality cranberry juice

1/2 oz. maple syrup

3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into martini glass.

GARNISH: floating cranberries and scorched rosemary

DRINK 2:

Kissing Santa Claus

(single serve – but can make into a punch)

1 1/2 oz. Blanco Tequila

3/4 oz. holiday-appropriate liqueur of choice (orange liqueur, any kind of fruit liqueur, elderflower liqueur, etc)

3/4 oz. good quality limeade

3/4 oz. fresh orange juice

METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain over ice into rocks glass.

GARNISH: hibiscus salt rim, orange half wheel, and rose ice cube

DRINK 3:

Jonathan’s Coquito

RECIPE IN VIDEO


Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

