Cheers to Turkey Day!

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, shares tasty cocktail recipes for Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Breakfast Punch
- 1 bottle spirit of choice (Vodka, Gin, Rum, Whiskey, Tequila, Wine, etc)
- 1 cup Italicus Italian Bergamot liqueur
- 1 cup grapefruit juice
- 3 cups apple cider
- Top w/ Ginger Beer
- METHOD: Add to a punch bowl with ice and stir. Add sliced apples and cranberries as garnish.
The HoliDeal
- 1 oz. Rum
- 1 oz. ginger liqueur
- 1 oz. Pomegranate juice
- 1 oz. cold brew coffee
- METHOD: Shake well with ice and strain into coupe glass.
- GARNISH: candied pecans
Wonderful Thyme of the Year
- 1 oz. Rye Whiskey
- 1 oz. Date and California Walnut infused Ramazzotti Amaro
- 1 tsp. maple syrup
- METHOD: Stir very well with ice and strain over ice into rocks glass.
- GARNISH: flamed orange peel + scorched thyme