Cheers to Football!

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, shares drinks for the big game and celebrates his 100 appearance on The Rhode Show!

Kansas City:

KC Michelada

1 oz. Tequila

2 oz. tomato juice

3 dashes hot sauce

1/2 oz. barbecue sauce

Top w/ Beer of choice

Rim of bbq rub

METHOD: Build ingredients in a highball glass (that has been rimmed with bbq rub) with ice and roll back and forth twice.

GARNISH: lime wedge, a pickle, (and side of “Yammer Pie” – Gates BBQ’s – from KC – famous dessert)

San Francisco:

Cable Car

(signature SF cocktail by icon Tony Abou-Ganim)

1 1/2 oz. Spiced Rum

3/4 oz. orange liqueur

3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Cinnamon sugar rim glass

METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into martini glass (that has been rimmed with cinnamon sugar)

GARNISH: orange peel and optional shaved Ghiradelli Chocolate (from SF)

Miami:

Jonathan’s Mojito

2 oz. white rum

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

3/4 oz. simple syrup

8-10 mint leaves

Top w/ Soda Water

METHOD: Slap mint, then add to shaker. Add rum, lime, and simple syrup with ice and shake briefly. Pour directly into highball glass. Top off with splash of soda water and toggle briefly.

GARNISH: fresh mint sprig