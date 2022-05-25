May 25 is National Wine Day and to celebrate, we’re visited by a local winery in Massachusetts. Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery Owner, Rob Russell, shares details on the the family business, their varieties, and upcoming event this Memorial Day weekend.

