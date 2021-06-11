Celebrating National Rosé Day with local wine

June 12 is National Rosé Day, so we are raising a glass with local wine company “Anchor & Hope”. Anchor & Hope is a Rhode Island-based négociant founded by California native and traveling winemaker, James Davids, and Massachusetts native Marissa Stashenko. With their young son, James and Marissa relocated from California in 2018 to bring their passion and knowledge of wine and desire to start a new kind of wine business to Rhode Island. The couple founded Anchor & Hope based on partnerships with small family farms in California, Oregon and Germany. These partnerships yield incredible wines with beautiful stories behind each: where they come from, the people who grew the fruit, and the many small decisions made in the vineyard and in the cellar that yield a more environmentally and budget-friendly product.
Find out more about Anchor & Hope here!
