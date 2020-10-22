Celebrate National Seafood Month with quick and easy meals

October is National Seafood Month and it’s the perfect time to consider all the many healthy reasons to love seafood. Registered Dietitian Dana White showed us convenient seafood dishes to enjoy throughout the month and all year long.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.