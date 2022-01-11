Celebrate Hot Toddy Day with Fishers Island Lemonade

Good morning. We're dealing with a blast of arctic air that will last into early tomorrow morning. As that front has pushed in, a narrow line of snow squalls has lead to some brief whiteout conditions and a coating of snow leaving roadways slippery. These will push out of the area by mid-morning with sunshine and frigid winds the rest of the day.

We hit our high temperature for the day around midnight, and now temperatures have been steadily dropping since then. We've drop to 10-15 degrees and that's where we'll stay throughout the day. While we're not on track to break any records, these will be the coldest afternoon temperatures since January 21, 2019--nearly three years ago!