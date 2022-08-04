RI Cruisin’ Cocktails is a mobile bar and catering service for private parties and events. Meet Rosie and Marigold – 1961 Shasta Trailers turned mobile bars. Owner, Sarah Gwizdowski, takes us inside to make a signature beverage.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.