Brigid Rafferty, Owner of The Power of Juice, shares the health benefits of beets and a recipe for beet hummus.

Ingredients:

(Makes approximately 1 ½ cups)

1 lb. roasted red beets (instructions below)

½ cup walnuts, toasted, cooled, and finely chopped

2 Tbsp. crème fraiche (or sour cream or ricotta cheese)

2 tsp. sherry vinegar (or red wine vinegar)

1 Tbsp. lemon juice, fresh

1 ½ tsp. Kosher salt

ground pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. chopped Italian parsley for garnish

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil plus 1 tsp. for serving

Preparation:

Roast 1 lb. red beets (tops and roots removed) by tossing them in 2 Tbsp. olive oil,

wrapping in foil, and placing in a preheated 425oF oven for 60 minutes (check at

40 minutes – beets should be fork tender). Remove from oven, cool, and then

peel under cold running water with a vegetable peeler or small, sharp knife.

Process beets, walnuts, crème fraîche, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a food

processor until smooth; season with additional with salt and pepper if required.

Top with chopped parsley. Drizzle with olive oil. Serve. Or you can chill it if

desired.