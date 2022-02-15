Brigid Rafferty, Owner of The Power of Juice, shares the health benefits of beets and a recipe for beet hummus.
Ingredients:
(Makes approximately 1 ½ cups)
1 lb. roasted red beets (instructions below)
½ cup walnuts, toasted, cooled, and finely chopped
2 Tbsp. crème fraiche (or sour cream or ricotta cheese)
2 tsp. sherry vinegar (or red wine vinegar)
1 Tbsp. lemon juice, fresh
1 ½ tsp. Kosher salt
ground pepper to taste
2 Tbsp. chopped Italian parsley for garnish
2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil plus 1 tsp. for serving
Preparation:
Roast 1 lb. red beets (tops and roots removed) by tossing them in 2 Tbsp. olive oil,
wrapping in foil, and placing in a preheated 425oF oven for 60 minutes (check at
40 minutes – beets should be fork tender). Remove from oven, cool, and then
peel under cold running water with a vegetable peeler or small, sharp knife.
Process beets, walnuts, crème fraîche, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a food
processor until smooth; season with additional with salt and pepper if required.
Top with chopped parsley. Drizzle with olive oil. Serve. Or you can chill it if
desired.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.