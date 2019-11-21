What better way to start off this Thursday than with the first wine of the season!

We’re celebrating Beaujolais Nouveau Day “The unofficial start of the holiday party season”

Our friend, Bob Burke from Pot Au Feu joined us.





Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

