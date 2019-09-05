Flying into the Audubon Society’s Raptor Weekend

Audubon Educator, Lisa Maloney will be stopping by to talk all about the Audubon Society’s Raptor Weekend! She is bringing “Atlanta”, a beautiful Red-tailed Hawk.

Join in on the fun in Bristol! For more info, click here.

