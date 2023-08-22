In one week from today at The Floral Reserve, Flowers by Semia is having an epic flower show featuring the Dahlia, a locally grown bloom that has captured the hearts of every late summer/early fall bride in New England. September is arguably the busiest month in wedding season here in RI, and the dahlia makes its way into almost every event.

From August 23rd-25th, Flowers by Semia will be showcasing over 150 dahlia varieties at their market just in time for the beautiful madness that is September in the floral world. This show aims to educate our floral clientele as well as dazzle the eyes and hearts of the public (the show will be open on the last day, August 25th to the non-floral community).