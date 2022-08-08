The wait is over for local film fans, as the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) returns. The big return of this big film event is even more special, as it marks the 40th anniversary, as well.
Shawn Quirk stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning, along with Board Member Dr. Winifred Brownell, to discuss the film festival, which returns on August 8.
Click here for more information.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.