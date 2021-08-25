Fishing for a Cause to benefit Meeting Street

This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with John Kelly, President of Meeting Street, to discuss the upcoming Fishing For a Cause taking place September 2-12. Always a popular annual event, this year’s version will look a bit different as it takes place over a ten day stretch with a new format, but one that still benefits a great cause.

NIROPE, along with WPRI-12 and “The Rhode Show” are longtime supporters of Meeting Street and urge everyone to support this wonderful community and school in any way that you can.

For more info, visit: https://www.meetingstreet.org/FFAC21

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

