Looking to buy your first home? Rolando Lora, Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Lending Officer from Washington Trust stops by The Rhode Show.
Learn about simple facts that could make the first time homebuying experience easy and affordable. Plus, learn about Washington Trust’s special commitment to it’s customers.
For more information, head here.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.