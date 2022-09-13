This morning we welcomed our friends from First Student Transportation back to The Rhode Show. As we have seen from their previous visits, joining their team has many benefits and working with them is a terrific career option. During today’s segment we learned more about their Parent Ride Along benefit where a Mom or Dad can bring their child with them while driving the other children to and from schools. Joining us were Richard Caprirolo from First Student and Normarie Zuniga, a Mom who has her daughter ride along with her while she works.

For additional info and to find out how you can join their team, head to: https://workatfirst.com/