First Student is Hiring

Former New England Patriot, Matt Light, has seen his fair share of big game moments. This 3X Super Bowl Champ knows what the players are feeling and going through leading up to Sunday's big game in Tampa. Light chats with Brendan Kirby about the anticipation and excitement of playing in a Super Bowl.

Following his football career, Light has made many Rhode Show appearances talking about his other passion, the Light Foundation, a non-profit organization that exists to give at-risk kids a better chance at leading healthy lives by using the great outdoors to learn and grow.