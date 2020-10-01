‘First Moon’ travel destination deals

Senior Communications Manager for Travelzoo, Gabe Saglie, shares deals for First Moon Destinations for couples.

Connecticut: Spa at Norwich Inn

· Once a favorite stay for Frank Sinatra, this historic, elegant inn features 42 acres of gardens, modern international dining at Kensington’s and a deluxe spa – prime leaf peeping in CT begins in mid-October!

$149/nt. (35% off) w/a $50 resort credit for stays thru March

Vermont: Shire Woodstock

· Romantic, secluded riverside resort located walking distance to world-class antiquing in downtown Woodstock and surrounded by hundreds of miles of hiking trails and ski slopes

$99/nt. (35% off) for stays thru March

Florida Keys: Hawks Cay Resort

· Sprawling tropical retreat on the shores of Duck Key, set on 60 acres, featuring an 85-slip marina & myriad water sports, along w/4 pools

$339 for a 2-night stay (45% off) + $50 resort credit/nt. for stays thru Dec

Mexico: Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos

· 5-Star all-suite & brand new oceanfront resort in a prime location – 20 minutes from both buzzy downtown Cabo San Lucas to the west and artsy San Jose Del Cabo to the west, with 8 pools

$799 for 3 nights w/breakfast for 2 daily (50% off) for stays thru Dec. 2021

