Make sure you stop by the first full WaterFire of the season this Saturday, June 3rd. It’s going to be an incredible night filled with entertainment and beauty that will run from 8:15pm through midnight.

(Photograph by Erin Cuddigan)

We were lucky enough to have WaterFire’s Director of Sponsorships, Ed Cabral stop by the show today to share all of the happenings going on Saturday night, as well as share about a big announcement and an added date.

Saturday, June 3

Supported by Rhode Island School of Design

Full Lighting

Sunset ( 8:15 pm ) – Midnight

For more information, head here.