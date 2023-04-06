Dr. Alyssa Findley from Findley Dermatology joins The Rhode Show to give us an inside look at their new office on Wampanoag Trail in East Providence.
Dr. Alyssa Findley is a Board Certified, Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon + Dermatologist. Findley Dermatology offers a wide array of surgical dermatologic procedures and cosmetic treatments.
Dr. Findley has over eight years of experience practicing Mohs Surgery, a specialized procedure indicated for many types of skin cancer.
