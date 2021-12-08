Finding the hottest Holiday toys for kids

Are you searching for just the right gift? Having trouble locating a hot item for the child on your list? this morning we were joined on “The Rhode Show” by Tech Expert/Super Mom Cassie Slane who shared her Tech and Mom expertise for choosing the best gifts for kids.

Check out the segment for some fun ideas and follow Cassie on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/cassieslane

