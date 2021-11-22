Whether you are looking for family fun, a romantic escape, or a getaway with friends, our pals, Emily Kaufman ‘The Travel Mom’ and Tommy Didario always know the best places.
This time they took us to find paradise at Atlantis in the Bahamas.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.