Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Financial planning tips for students and their parents

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:
generic-iStock_chalkboard-money-resized_18209

Christina Gatteri, Financial Advisor at Innovative Planning Partners, joined us on set to share some Financial planning tips for students and their parents as they enter a new school year.

Schedule an appointment today! https://www.menextyear.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams