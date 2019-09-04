Target 12 on WPRI.com

Webster Bank offers keys to smart investment planning

Financial Freedom
Posted: / Updated:

We spoke with John Soucy-Senior Vice President/Wealth Consultant at Webster Bank who discussed their sophisticated suite of tools to help clearly make sure your choices reflect your comfort level and investment goals.

Visit them online today to start planning your future: https://public.websteronline.com/personal

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams