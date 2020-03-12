Passing the Torch to the Next Generation

Rogean B. Makowski, Sr. Vice President and Sr. Fiduciary Officer of Webster Bank, joins us with more on passing your finances on to the next generation in this Financial Freedom segment.

Planning matters; you want to ensure that, after your death, your hard-earned assets are distributed to the people or organizations about which you care in an efficient, inexpensive, and tax-advantageous manner. Everyone needs a plan, regardless of how much money you have. Because without a plan, the state where you lived will determine who gets what and when they get those moneys.

