Financial advice with Patrice Washington

Forty percent of Americans say they’ve paid closer attention to their finances because of the pandemic. Getty Images

What does the American Rescue Package potentially mean for you? Will you be receiving a check? How will it arrive? There are many questions for a good number of Americans these days who are not sure exactly what to expect. Beyond the stimulus, you may have other inquiries about the current state of your finances, as well.

Joining us this morning was Best-Selling Author, Speaker, and Financial Expert, Patrice Washington, who covered a variety of topics including important information from Mastercard regarding how you can set up direct payments through pre-paid Debit Cards.

To learn more about Patrice, visit: https://patricewashington.com/

