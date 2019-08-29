Final sips of summer with the Cocktail Guru

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash joins us with simple 2 ingredient end of summer drink recipes!
Southcoast Highball — Build into glass w/ ice:1 1/2 oz. rum of choice
Top w/ Fever-Tree Spiced Orange Ginger Ale, Garnish: lime wedge
Tru-Ball — Build into glass w/ ice:1 1/2 oz. flavored vodka of choice. Top w/ Truly spiked seltzer, Garnish: fresh herb and flower
Peach Bum Shot — 2 peach slices1 oz. gin1/2 oz. luxardo aperitivo 1/2 oz. bar-tender’s lime juice METHOD: Muddle the peach slices, then add remaining ingredients with ice and strain into shot glass.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.