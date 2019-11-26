Festive Fun inside the Hey Rhody HOLIDAY Issue

Editor in Chief of Providence Media, Elyse Major joins us with more on “Hey Rhody’s” HOLIDAY issue.

Including: “The Nice List”, statewide round-up of 100+ festive things to do, an article about a North Prov woman who makes 25 different types of Italian cookies, “Home for the Holidays”, article about a couple who decorates their home in retro style and DIY – Wreath-making how-to from Blithewold!

