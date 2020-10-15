Festival of Meals in Full Swing!

We catch up with Meg Grad, the Executive Director Meals on Wheels Rhode Island and Brad Scott, the owner of Scott Volkswagen and a Premiere Meals On Wheels Donor of 2020. They fill us in on Festival of Meals & how it’s working this year!

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, the only nonprofit home-delivered meal program in the state, continues to serve thousands of meals each day. Meals on Wheels of RI has been delivering meals to seniors and the homebound since 1969. While the Home-Delivered Meal Program is the most recognized service, Meals on Wheels of RI also has a Capital City Café Program, a Restaurant (voucher) Program, Pet Food Program and a Senior Wish Program for those in need. By offering these programs, we are able to fulfill our mission of meeting the nutritional and other special needs of the elderly in order to help them maintain their independent lifestyles.

Meals on Wheels of RI is dedicated to helping Rhode Island’s frail and elderly throughout the entire state. Since 1969, from Westerly to Woonsocket and from Newport to Cumberland, our staff and team of volunteers serve nearly 1,200 meals each day
Nearly six million seniors faced the threat of hunger in 2007.
11.4 percent of all seniors experienced some form of food insecurity.

Of these, about 2.5 million were at risk.

