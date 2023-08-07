Feminine Fancies has been in business for 41 years and is a true shopping staple in Barrington. Whether you need a dress, pants, a top, shoes, accessories – Elaine Felag is you covered. She is the owner of Feminine Fancies and makes your shopping experience at her store so comfortable and fun. Audrey and Ashley were excited to get an inside look at Feminine Fancies, as well as talk to Elaine about her business and why it’s been such a success for over 40 years.
Voted “Best Locally Owned Women’s Boutique” by RI Monthly 2023 Winner!
Store Hours:
Mon-Fri: 10:00am-5:30pm
Sat: 10:00am-5:00pm
Sun: 12:00-5:00pm
Make sure you follow them on Instagram – instagram.com/femininefanciesri.
