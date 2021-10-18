FedEx encourages consumers to ready themselves for this year’s holiday season.

With shipping volumes already at unprecedented levels, the unpredictable and unexpected is often unavoidable, especially during peak season.
FedEx, one of the top logistics companies in the world, encourages consumers to ready themselves for this year’s holiday season by shopping and shipping earlier than ever, as well as managing their deliveries to help ensure they can get their packages when, where, and how they want.
Meanwhile, FedEx has been busy preparing its network for the season. From growing its workforce, to adding new hubs and sorting facilities, the company is working to support its customers – both small and large – and the consumers that count on them, wherever they are.
