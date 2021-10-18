FedEx encourages consumers to ready themselves for this year’s holiday season.

A FedEx aircraft takes off past the tail of another parked on the tarmac of Miami International Airport, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Miami. FedEx plans to cut up to 6,300 jobs in Europe after its acquisition of TNT Express. FedEx said Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, that the cuts will take place over 18 months and include express-delivery operations and back-office employees of TNT across the continent. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

With shipping volumes already at unprecedented levels, the unpredictable and unexpected is often unavoidable, especially during peak season.

FedEx, one of the top logistics companies in the world, encourages consumers to ready themselves for this year’s holiday season by shopping and shipping earlier than ever, as well as managing their deliveries to help ensure they can get their packages when, where, and how they want.

Meanwhile, FedEx has been busy preparing its network for the season. From growing its workforce, to adding new hubs and sorting facilities, the company is working to support its customers – both small and large – and the consumers that count on them, wherever they are.