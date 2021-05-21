Featured home from Gustave White Sotheby’s

Inviting Newport condo offers exceptional finish detail, soaring ceilings, oversized windows, handsome wood paneling and ship lap over the charming fireplace. The fabulous kitchen has beautiful stone counters, lovely cabinetry and high end appliances. All new state of the art construction is evident throughout this historic building’s condo conversion. Lower level private parking garage has an elevator that brings you to the unit entry door. A common rooftop deck provides a wonderful place to enjoy fabulous harbor views from the heart of Historic Hill.
For more visit: https://www.gustavewhite.com/eng/sales/detail/336-l-614-38ln5r/50-school-street-unit-1-newport-ri-02840
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.