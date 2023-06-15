Zoobilee! Feast with the Beasts presented by BankRI returns to celebrate its 31st year on Saturday, June 24th.

This event is the Zoo’s largest single-night fundraiser featuring fine fare from dozens of the area’s best restaurants and beverage providers. Enjoy fabulous entertainment including live music from Mystique, dancing, exclusive access to Dinosaurs Among Us, and other fun surprises!

It’s the wildest time you’ll ever have supporting a good cause! VIP admission opens at 6:00 pm with general admission opening at 7:00 pm. All food samples are included; hydration stations and cash bars are available.

This is an adults-only evening. For more information, click here.