Live Now
Newsfeed Now

Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Love

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What are you getting Dad this Father’s Day?

We’ve put together some of our favorite tech items he is sure to love.

Items:

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 mini station

Belkin USB-C Multimedia Hub

Belkin Surge Protector

Ibi Photo and video storage 

My Passport for Mac from Western Digital

My Cloud Home from Western Digital

Some perfect gifts for dad

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com