StyleWeek returns for season 17

StyleWeek Northeast, New England’s premiere fashion event, returns for Season 17. It’s known as a fashion week for everyone, where all attendees are V.I.P.s. Inspired by fashion capitals of the world, STYLEWEEK is a professional production that includes fashion runway shows and focuses on the business of fashion and promoting art and design. SWNE is one of the only regional fashion weeks that have been visited by the CFDA (Councils of Fashion Designers of America) from NYC.

Founder, Rosanna Ortiz, joins The Rhode Show with details on this season.

