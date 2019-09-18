Live Now /
StyleWeek attendees can shop ’til they drop in the accessory showcase

StyleWeek returns for Season 17, with various designers from Rhode Island and beyond! While attendees will be able to view fashions on the runway, they’ll also be able to shop at the accessory showcase! Handbag designer, Kent Stetson, joins The Rhode Show with a look at some of the styles you’ll be able to purchase at the event!

