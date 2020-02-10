Red hot looks from the Oscars’ red carpet

Live Now
Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

After a star-studded night at the Academy Awards, we’re breaking down the Red Carpet fashion! StyleWeek founder & President, Rosanna Ortiz, host of podcast “Chanel in the City”, Chanel Omari, and The Rhode Show executive producer, Ashley Erling, talk about some of their favorite looks!

