One stop holiday shopping at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets is your one stop shop this holiday season! Enjoy deep discounts with the “Ultimate Holiday Sale” and VIP Shopper Club. Save time with their “Parking Made Easy Program”, and get into the spirit with festive decor and a new welcome center! Plus, hours have been extended through Christmas Eve!

To plan your visit head to: https://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/wrentham-village

