One-stop holiday shopping at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets

The holiday crunch is on, but you can beat the stress with one-stop shopping at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets! From extended hours to deep discounts, gift suggestions, and new dining options, The Rhode Show is checking out all the festive fun!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

