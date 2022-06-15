Styleweek returns this week with another microevent! The Rhode Show is meeting with some of the designers being featured on the runway this season. Zoe Grinfeld is a 23-year-old fashion designer and interdisciplinary artist currently based in Providence, RI. Her work has been featured in Vogue, WWD, and Seventeen Magazine, and she has received awards from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund, and Project Runway: Threads, among others. Check her out on June 16th at The Capital Grille!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.