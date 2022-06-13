Styleweek returns this week with another microevent! The Rhode Show is meeting with some of the designers being featured on the runway this season. Alexandra Renee Bianchi specializes in custom evening wear and bridal. Check her out on June 16th at The Capital Grille!

