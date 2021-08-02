Local woman creates sustainable swimwear

Grown out of concern for the ocean, Ricki Rum swimwear combines fashion and functionality for its sustain line! Suits are reversible and are constructed to flatter all body types, while the mix-and-match sets allow you to create your own style. Local founder Lauren Browning joins The Rhode Show to share more about the swimwear!
