Local designer featured in iconic art exhibit

Local fashion designer Amy Page DeBlasio’s clothing is featured in a new exhibit at the Worcester Art Museum. The exhibit, first of its kind, examines design evolution of baseball jerseys, and their significant influence on streetwear and high fashion. Amy is the only female designer featured in this groundbreaking exhibition which coincides with the opening of the new Polar Park Stadium in Worcester, MA, and the move of the PawSox from Pawtucket to Worcester (WooSox). You can see Amy’s designs and the rest of the exhibit “The Iconic Jersey: Baseball x Fashion” through September 12!

Find more about the exhibit here!

You can follow Amy Page DeBlasio on social media at @apdpvd or visit her website!