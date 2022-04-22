Local handbag designer, Kent Stetson, is well-known for his innovative and unique designs, and now he has created a line of eco-friendly handbags with the fashion forward in mind. Ashley Erling heads to his studio to check it out!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

