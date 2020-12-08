Local company shares gift ideas to celebrate the small moments

Air and Anchor’s mission is to remind you to make time for the small moments, creating products and wearable, daily reminders: enjoy the life in between. Founded by husband and wife who realized that being there and being present are two different things. Coming from a world of non-stop hustle, they learned how important reminders were to slow down or even keep going. Keep pushing through the hard times, let go of the failures, and allow yourself to take those moments that rebalance yourself.

Designed in Rhode Island, these products are ethically sourced and environmentally-conscious. They work hard to keep it in their own backyard, both in their workshop and by collaborating with local artisans. They constantly search for and use recycled materials whenever they can. They carry on the legacy of thoughtful, high quality in their family factory. This means good business practices aren’t a nice-to-have, they’re a guarantee.

Co-creators Omar and Rachel Ojaj join The Rhode Show with some gift ideas for the holiday season.

Need to guarantee your gifts there in time? Select Local pickup at checkout and Air and Anchor will take care of the rest. You’ll be notified when your order is ready, and you can drive over to the Air and Anchor factory. Call upon arrival and we’ll bring your order right out to your car. (We will be masked up)