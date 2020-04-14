Local boutique launches “buy one, give one” program

Breaking News
Women’s fashion retailer “J Marcel” recently announced the launch of a program they’re calling “Buy One Give One.” Under the program, whenever someone buys a piece of clothing from their website, jmarcel.com, or by phone, they will give that very same item (or a similar item of the same value if it’s out of stock) to Sojourner House in Providence, RI, a non-profit dedicated to promoting healthy relationships for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Buy One Give One will be extended to in-store, as well, once social distancing guidelines are relaxed and the Hope Street location can reopen.

